Oliver Farrell betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Oj Farrell of Great Britain plays his shot during Day Three of the Sydbank Esbjerg Challenge at Esbjerg Golfklub on August 19, 2021 in Esbjerg, Denmark. (Oliver Hardt/Getty Images)
Oliver Farrell will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20, 2025 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At The Open Championship
- This is Farrell's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Oliver Farrell's recent performances
- No recent performance data available.
Oliver Farrell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Oliver Farrell's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings available.
All stats in this article are accurate for Farrell as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.