8H AGO

Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nicolai Højgaard of Denmark plays a shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays a shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Nicolai Højgaard will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. He'll look to improve upon his T66 finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at The Open Championship.

    Højgaard's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6669-75-75-77+12
    2023T2371-70-69-74E
    2022T5373-67-71-73-4

    At The Open Championship

    • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 66th after posting a score of 12-over.
    • Højgaard's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 23rd at even par.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT468-69-67-64-12122.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2469-65-67-71-1636.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-71-1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4172-69-77-68+219.125
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5668-69-71-70-65.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans259-70-64-68-27162.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-72+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 0.442 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1910.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.5800.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.208-0.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3330.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.8950.442

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.191 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.5 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard is sporting a 0.580 mark that ranks 13th on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 70.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard is delivering a 0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranks sixth by breaking par 25.15% of the time.
    • Højgaard has accumulated 490 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 77th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

