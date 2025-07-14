Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: The Open Championship
Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays a shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Nicolai Højgaard will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. He'll look to improve upon his T66 finish in last year's tournament.
Højgaard's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T66
|69-75-75-77
|+12
|2023
|T23
|71-70-69-74
|E
|2022
|T53
|73-67-71-73
|-4
At The Open Championship
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 66th after posting a score of 12-over.
- Højgaard's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 23rd at even par.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T4
|68-69-67-64
|-12
|122.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T24
|69-65-67-71
|-16
|36.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|72-69-77-68
|+2
|19.125
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|68-69-71-70
|-6
|5.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|59-70-64-68
|-27
|162.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.442 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.191
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.580
|0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.208
|-0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.333
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.895
|0.442
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.191 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.5 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard is sporting a 0.580 mark that ranks 13th on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 70.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard is delivering a 0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranks sixth by breaking par 25.15% of the time.
- Højgaard has accumulated 490 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 77th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of The Open Championship.
