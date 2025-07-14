PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Taylor of Canada plays his second shot on the fourth hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Nick Taylor will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20, 2025, for The Open Championship. Taylor aims to improve upon his recent performances at this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Taylor at The Open Championship.

    Taylor's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-75+8
    2023MC73-75+6

    At The Open Championship

    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Taylor's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-66-73-69-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1766-68-69-71-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2373-71-70-74+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1366-65-69-67-1355.200
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday469-68-74-73-4325.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1767-68-67-71-758.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1266-66-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4970-70-68-72-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4073-71-74-73+321.500

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished fourth with a score of 4-under.
    • Taylor has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has averaged 1.328 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.0390.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.6100.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green770.0540.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.1910.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8931.328

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.610 (11th) this season.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Taylor ranks 12th on TOUR with 70.29%.
    • Taylor's Driving Distance average of 293.4 yards ranks 160th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.41.
    • Taylor has accumulated 1,438 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 15th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    The First Look: Final major heads to Northern Ireland with The Open

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    The 153rd Open: How 16-year-old McIlroy shot 61 at Royal Portrush

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    The Open: How to watch coverage from Royal Portrush

    Latest
