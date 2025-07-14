Nick Taylor betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Nick Taylor of Canada plays his second shot on the fourth hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20, 2025, for The Open Championship. Taylor aims to improve upon his recent performances at this prestigious major tournament.
Taylor's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|2023
|MC
|73-75
|+6
At The Open Championship
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-66-73-69
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|66-68-69-71
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|73-71-70-74
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|66-65-69-67
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|69-68-74-73
|-4
|325.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|67-68-67-71
|-7
|58.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|66-66-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|70-70-68-72
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T40
|73-71-74-73
|+3
|21.500
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished fourth with a score of 4-under.
- Taylor has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged 1.328 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.039
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.610
|0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|77
|0.054
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.191
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.893
|1.328
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.610 (11th) this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Taylor ranks 12th on TOUR with 70.29%.
- Taylor's Driving Distance average of 293.4 yards ranks 160th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.41.
- Taylor has accumulated 1,438 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 15th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.