9H AGO

Nathan Kimsey betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nathan Kimsey of England plays his third shot on the ninth hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Nathan Kimsey of England plays his third shot on the ninth hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Nathan Kimsey will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Kimsey at The Open Championship.

    At The Open Championship

    • This is Kimsey's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Kimsey's recent performances

    • Kimsey has an average of 0.339 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 2.201 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kimsey has averaged 3.585 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kimsey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.339
    Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green---0.010
    Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.055
    Strokes Gained: Putting--2.201
    Strokes Gained: Total--3.585

    Kimsey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kimsey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.339 in his last five starts.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green, Kimsey has recorded a -0.010 mark in his last five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Kimsey has delivered a 2.201 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five appearances.
    • Kimsey has averaged 3.585 in Strokes Gained: Total over his last five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kimsey as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

