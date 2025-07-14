PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Harris English betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harris English hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 25, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Harris English hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 25, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Harris English returns to Royal Portrush Golf Club for The Open Championship, taking place July 17-20, 2025. English will look to improve upon his previous performances at this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for English at The Open Championship.

    English's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5076-71-72-74+9
    2023MC75-72+5
    2022MC76-74+6
    2021T4675-65-72-68E

    At The Open Championship

    • In English's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 9-over.
    • English's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 46th at even par.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    English's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2272-65-66-72-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT467-68-67-65-13312.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5973-74-77-74+189.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1271-73-73-71E105.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5369-69-72-71+16.050
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT272-70-71-65-6391.667
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1165-70-68-68-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6670-69-72-72-16.625
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1270-73-73-68-4125.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1872-64-66-68-1041.167

    English's recent performances

    • English has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
    • English has an average of 0.351 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • English has averaged 1.245 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.2090.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.0960.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green880.0270.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.3580.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6901.245

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.209 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English is sporting a 0.096 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 66.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, English is delivering a 0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 156th by breaking par 19.53% of the time.
    • English has accumulated 1,732 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking eighth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

