Harris English betting profile: The Open Championship
Harris English hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 25, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Harris English returns to Royal Portrush Golf Club for The Open Championship, taking place July 17-20, 2025. English will look to improve upon his previous performances at this prestigious major tournament.
English's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|76-71-72-74
|+9
|2023
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|2022
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|2021
|T46
|75-65-72-68
|E
At The Open Championship
- In English's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 9-over.
- English's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 46th at even par.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|72-65-66-72
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T4
|67-68-67-65
|-13
|312.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T59
|73-74-77-74
|+18
|9.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|71-73-73-71
|E
|105.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-69-72-71
|+1
|6.050
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T2
|72-70-71-65
|-6
|391.667
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|65-70-68-68
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T66
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|6.625
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|70-73-73-68
|-4
|125.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|72-64-66-68
|-10
|41.167
English's recent performances
- English has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
- English has an average of 0.351 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 1.245 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.209
|0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.096
|0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|0.027
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.358
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.690
|1.245
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.209 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English is sporting a 0.096 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 66.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English is delivering a 0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 156th by breaking par 19.53% of the time.
- English has accumulated 1,732 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking eighth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of The Open Championship.
