9H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Greyserman of the United States plays a shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Max Greyserman will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at The Open Championship.

    At The Open Championship

    • This is Greyserman's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Greyserman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicPT263-70-66-67-22245.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3666-72-66-74-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-67-71-74+842.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2578-70-75-69+437.083
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2270-67-71-68-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3371-72-67-74E28.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5467-73-73-67E9.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2866-68-62-74-185.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2767-70-69-70-834.300

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
    • Greyserman has an average of 0.573 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Greyserman has averaged 1.289 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.0290.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green990.0330.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.1220.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3330.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4581.289

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.029 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a 0.033 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Greyserman is delivering a 0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 23.14% of the time.
    • Greyserman has accumulated 768 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 50th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

