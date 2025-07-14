Max Greyserman betting profile: The Open Championship
Max Greyserman of the United States plays a shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At The Open Championship
- This is Greyserman's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|PT2
|63-70-66-67
|-22
|245.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|66-72-66-74
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|76-67-71-74
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|78-70-75-69
|+4
|37.083
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|71-72-67-74
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|67-73-73-67
|E
|9.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|66-68-62-74
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|34.300
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
- Greyserman has an average of 0.573 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged 1.289 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.029
|0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|0.033
|0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.122
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.333
|0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.458
|1.289
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.029 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a 0.033 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman is delivering a 0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 23.14% of the time.
- Greyserman has accumulated 768 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 50th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of The Open Championship.
