Ludvig Åberg betting profile: The Open Championship

Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.503 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a 0.129 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 66.56% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 23.48% of the time.