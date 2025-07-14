Ludvig Åberg betting profile: The Open Championship
Ludvig Ã berg of Sweden watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Ludvig Åberg returns to The Open Championship after missing the cut in his debut last year. He'll tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 edition of golf's oldest major championship.
Åberg's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-76
|+9
At The Open Championship
- In Åberg's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- This is only Åberg's second time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Åberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|67-65-71-68
|-9
|80.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|68-68-65-66
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|75-71-77-66
|+1
|68.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T60
|66-71-75-69
|+1
|8.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|69-71-71-70
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|7
|68-73-69-72
|-6
|250.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished seventh with a score of 6-under.
- Åberg has an average of 0.450 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has averaged 0.752 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.503
|0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.129
|0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.226
|-0.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.033
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.372
|0.752
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.503 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a 0.129 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 66.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 23.48% of the time.
- Åberg has accumulated 1,512 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 13th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of The Open Championship.
