10H AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Ludvig Åberg returns to The Open Championship after missing the cut in his debut last year. He'll tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 edition of golf's oldest major championship.

    Latest odds for Åberg at The Open Championship.

    Åberg's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-76+9

    At The Open Championship

    • In Åberg's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • This is only Åberg's second time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Åberg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT867-65-71-68-980.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3671-69-69-69-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC72-76+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1368-68-65-66-1355.200
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1675-71-77-66+168.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6066-71-75-69+18.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5469-71-71-70-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament768-73-69-72-6250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished seventh with a score of 6-under.
    • Åberg has an average of 0.450 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has averaged 0.752 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5030.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1290.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.226-0.536
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.0330.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3720.752

    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.503 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a 0.129 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 66.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 23.48% of the time.
    • Åberg has accumulated 1,512 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 13th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    WiretoWire: Gotterup outlasts McIlroy in Scotland

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    PGA TOUR studios, ATTN: team up with Druski for 'Truth or Putt' – a bold new spin on golf content

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Shipley wins The Ascendant for second career title

    Daily Wrap Up
