Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: The Open Championship

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Mackenzie Hughes returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 17-20, 2025. Hughes looks to improve on his performance from last year, where he finished tied for 16th in golf's oldest major championship.

    Latest odds for Hughes at The Open Championship.

    Hughes' recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1669-74-75-68+2
    2022MC73-75+4
    2021T666-69-68-69-8

    At The Open Championship

    • In Hughes' most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Hughes' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 8-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Hughes' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship6571-72-70-74+77.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5073-72-74-75+1413.050
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2768-66-64-72-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3973-71-77-74+719.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-68+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-73+9--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicPT263-69-70-67-15135.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC65-73-4--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT368-66-69-67-14312.500

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Hughes has an average of -0.414 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has averaged -0.395 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.203-0.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.1040.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.2660.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.024-0.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.064-0.395

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.203 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.7 yards ranks 103rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes is sporting a -0.104 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 64.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hughes has delivered a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 19.28% of the time.
    • Hughes has accumulated 697 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 55th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of The Open Championship.

