Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: The Open Championship
Mackenzie Hughes of Canada hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Mackenzie Hughes returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 17-20, 2025. Hughes looks to improve on his performance from last year, where he finished tied for 16th in golf's oldest major championship.
Hughes' recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T16
|69-74-75-68
|+2
|2022
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|2021
|T6
|66-69-68-69
|-8
At The Open Championship
- In Hughes' most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Hughes' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 8-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Hughes' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|65
|71-72-70-74
|+7
|7.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|73-72-74-75
|+14
|13.050
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|68-66-64-72
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|73-71-77-74
|+7
|19.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|PT2
|63-69-70-67
|-15
|135.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|65-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|312.500
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Hughes has an average of -0.414 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged -0.395 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.203
|-0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.104
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.266
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.024
|-0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.064
|-0.395
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.203 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.7 yards ranks 103rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes is sporting a -0.104 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 64.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes has delivered a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 19.28% of the time.
- Hughes has accumulated 697 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 55th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of The Open Championship.
