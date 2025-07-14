Matti Schmid betting profile: The Open Championship
Matti Schmid of Germany tees off on the second hole on day three of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Matti Schmid returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 in the 2025 edition of golf's oldest major. Schmid will look to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious event.
Schmid's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T59
|74-65-71-72
|+2
At The Open Championship
- In Schmid's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|65-68-70-71
|-6
|47.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|72-73-74
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|66-63-68-72
|-11
|300.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|70-67-68-67
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|67-72-69-69
|-11
|40.833
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- Schmid has an average of 0.363 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has averaged 1.150 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.234
|0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.032
|0.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|162
|-0.326
|-0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.172
|0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|0.048
|1.150
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.234 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sports a -0.032 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 23.31% of the time.
- Schmid has accumulated 584 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 67th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of The Open Championship.
