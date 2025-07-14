PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid of Germany tees off on the second hole on day three of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Matti Schmid of Germany tees off on the second hole on day three of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Matti Schmid returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 in the 2025 edition of golf's oldest major. Schmid will look to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Schmid at The Open Championship.

    Schmid's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T5974-65-71-72+2

    At The Open Championship

    • In Schmid's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Schmid's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1765-68-70-71-647.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D72-73-74+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-68-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge266-63-68-72-11300.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT770-67-68-67-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-68-1--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT967-72-69-69-1140.833
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • Schmid has an average of 0.363 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has averaged 1.150 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2340.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.0320.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green162-0.326-0.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1720.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1050.0481.150

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.234 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sports a -0.032 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 23.31% of the time.
    • Schmid has accumulated 584 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 67th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

