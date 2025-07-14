PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthieu Pavon of France plays a shot on the third hole during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Matthieu Pavon of France plays a shot on the third hole during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Matthieu Pavon will compete in the 2025 The Open Championship July 17-20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland. Pavon looks to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Pavon at The Open Championship.

    Pavon's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5072-72-77-72+9

    At The Open Championship

    • In Pavon's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Pavon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5771-71-68-73+38.813
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT6471-74-81-76+227.625
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-80+10--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4171-65-72-78+219.125
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5468-73-72-67E9.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4271-74-68-66-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC78-76+10--

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 41st with a score of 2-over.
    • Pavon has an average of 0.303 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.596 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has averaged -1.482 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.0020.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.496-0.750
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green177-0.584-0.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.070-0.596
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-1.012-1.482

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.002 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sports a -0.496 mark that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 62.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 19.35% of the time.
    • Pavon has accumulated 132 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 161st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

