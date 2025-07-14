Matthieu Pavon betting profile: The Open Championship
Matthieu Pavon of France plays a shot on the third hole during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Matthieu Pavon will compete in the 2025 The Open Championship July 17-20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland. Pavon looks to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious major tournament.
Pavon's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|72-72-77-72
|+9
At The Open Championship
- In Pavon's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 9-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|71-71-68-73
|+3
|8.813
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T64
|71-74-81-76
|+22
|7.625
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-80
|+10
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|71-65-72-78
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|68-73-72-67
|E
|9.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|71-74-68-66
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|--
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 41st with a score of 2-over.
- Pavon has an average of 0.303 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.596 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged -1.482 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.002
|0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.496
|-0.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|177
|-0.584
|-0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.070
|-0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-1.012
|-1.482
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.002 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sports a -0.496 mark that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 62.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 19.35% of the time.
- Pavon has accumulated 132 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 161st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of The Open Championship.
