PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Matthew Jordan betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthew Jordan of England plays his second shot on the fourth hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Matthew Jordan of England plays his second shot on the fourth hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Matthew Jordan returns to The Open Championship after a strong showing in 2024. He'll tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship, looking to improve on his previous performance.

    Latest odds for Jordan at The Open Championship.

    Jordan's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1071-71-71-71E
    2023T1069-72-69-70-4
    2022MC74-72+2

    At The Open Championship

    • In Jordan's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of even par.
    • Jordan's best finish at The Open Championship was tied for 10th, which he achieved twice: in 2024 with a score of even par and in 2023 with a score of 4-under par.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Jordan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-80+14--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4570-69-68-70-11--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT1071-71-71-71E--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT2667-65-68-70-10--

    Jordan's recent performances

    • Jordan has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 10th twice, with scores of even par in 2024 and 4-under par in 2023.
    • Jordan has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Jordan has averaged 0.014 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jordan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.1610.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.712-0.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.4240.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.2580.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.7070.014

    Jordan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jordan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.161 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jordan has sported a -0.712 mark.
    • Jordan has a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.97% this season.
    • On the greens, Jordan has delivered a -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
    • Jordan has a Putts Per Round average of 30.25 this season.
    • His average Driving Distance is 293.4 yards this season.
    • Jordan has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.75% and breaks par 15.97% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jordan as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Brian Harman betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Harris English betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T2

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T4

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -7

    7

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T8

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T11

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +1

    T13

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -4

    T13

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T13

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW