Matthew Jordan betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Matthew Jordan of England plays his second shot on the fourth hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Matthew Jordan returns to The Open Championship after a strong showing in 2024. He'll tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship, looking to improve on his previous performance.
Jordan's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T10
|71-71-71-71
|E
|2023
|T10
|69-72-69-70
|-4
|2022
|MC
|74-72
|+2
At The Open Championship
- In Jordan's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of even par.
- Jordan's best finish at The Open Championship was tied for 10th, which he achieved twice: in 2024 with a score of even par and in 2023 with a score of 4-under par.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Jordan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-80
|+14
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|70-69-68-70
|-11
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T10
|71-71-71-71
|E
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T26
|67-65-68-70
|-10
|--
Jordan's recent performances
- Jordan has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 10th twice, with scores of even par in 2024 and 4-under par in 2023.
- Jordan has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jordan has averaged 0.014 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jordan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.161
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.712
|-0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.424
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.258
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.707
|0.014
Jordan's advanced stats and rankings
- Jordan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.161 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jordan has sported a -0.712 mark.
- Jordan has a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.97% this season.
- On the greens, Jordan has delivered a -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
- Jordan has a Putts Per Round average of 30.25 this season.
- His average Driving Distance is 293.4 yards this season.
- Jordan has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.75% and breaks par 15.97% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jordan as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.