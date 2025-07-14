Matthew Jordan betting profile: The Open Championship

Jordan has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 10th twice, with scores of even par in 2024 and 4-under par in 2023.

Jordan has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.