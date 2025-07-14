Matteo Manassero betting profile: The Open Championship
Matteo Manassero of Italy tees off on the fourth hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Matteo Manassero returns to compete in The Open Championship from July 17-20, 2025, at Royal Portrush Golf Club. In his previous appearance at this prestigious event in 2024, Manassero finished tied for 31st with a score of 6-over par.
Manassero's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T31
|73-73-70-74
|+6
At The Open Championship
- In Manassero's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 6-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Manassero's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T6
|67-65-64-69
|-15
|91.667
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T61
|67-71-74-72
|E
|2.862
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T45
|66-71-70-67
|-10
|10.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-71-65-67
|-22
|30.292
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|68-69-68-68
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|66-70-67-74
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
Manassero's recent performances
- Manassero has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- Manassero has an average of -0.546 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Manassero has averaged 0.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Manassero's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.921
|-0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.259
|0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|1
|0.606
|0.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.159
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.103
|0.408
Manassero's advanced stats and rankings
- Manassero has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.921 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.9 yards ranks 172nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Manassero sports a 0.259 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 64.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Manassero has delivered a 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 21.25% of the time.
- Manassero currently ranks first in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.606 average.
- He has accumulated 199 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 139th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Manassero as of the start of The Open Championship.
