Matteo Manassero betting profile: The Open Championship

Manassero has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.921 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.9 yards ranks 172nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Manassero sports a 0.259 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 64.86% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Manassero has delivered a 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 21.25% of the time.

Manassero currently ranks first in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.606 average.