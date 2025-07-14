PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Matteo Manassero betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matteo Manassero of Italy tees off on the fourth hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Matteo Manassero returns to compete in The Open Championship from July 17-20, 2025, at Royal Portrush Golf Club. In his previous appearance at this prestigious event in 2024, Manassero finished tied for 31st with a score of 6-over par.

    Latest odds for Manassero at The Open Championship.

    Manassero's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3173-73-70-74+6

    At The Open Championship

    • In Manassero's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Manassero's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT667-65-64-69-1591.667
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6167-71-74-72E2.862
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4566-71-70-67-1010.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-71-65-67-2230.292
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC69-75E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3968-69-68-68-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4566-70-67-74-115.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-71-3--

    Manassero's recent performances

    • Manassero has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • Manassero has an average of -0.546 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Manassero has averaged 0.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Manassero's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-0.921-0.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2590.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green10.6060.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1590.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.1030.408

    Manassero's advanced stats and rankings

    • Manassero has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.921 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.9 yards ranks 172nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Manassero sports a 0.259 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 64.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Manassero has delivered a 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 21.25% of the time.
    • Manassero currently ranks first in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.606 average.
    • He has accumulated 199 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 139th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Manassero as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

