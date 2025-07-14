Matt Wallace betting profile: The Open Championship
Matt Wallace returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20. He'll look to improve on his previous performance in this prestigious tournament.
Wallace's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T41
|70-77-71-73
|+7
|2023
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|2021
|T40
|70-68-69-72
|-1
At The Open Championship
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 7-over.
- Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 40th at 1-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|71-68-68-72
|-1
|7.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|69-67-73-68
|-11
|9.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|72-74-69-73
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|66-70-70-70
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T17
|71-70-68-72
|-3
|72.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|64-70-71-73
|-10
|31.417
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|70-67-77-73
|-1
|31.750
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- Wallace has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged 1.192 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.051
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.128
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|0.573
|0.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.004
|0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.390
|1.192
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.051 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sports a -0.128 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 64.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wallace has delivered a -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 19.73% of the time.
- Wallace has accumulated 260 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 124th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of The Open Championship.
