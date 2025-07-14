PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Wallace of England reacts to his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Matt Wallace of England reacts to his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Matt Wallace returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20. He'll look to improve on his previous performance in this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Wallace at The Open Championship.

    Wallace's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4170-77-71-73+7
    2023MC75-73+6
    2021T4070-68-69-72-1

    At The Open Championship

    • In Wallace's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 40th at 1-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Wallace's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5071-68-68-72-17.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4669-67-73-68-119.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2372-74-69-73+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2266-70-70-70-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1771-70-68-72-372.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D72+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1264-70-71-73-1031.417
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2670-67-77-73-131.750

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Wallace has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
    • Wallace has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has averaged 1.192 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.0510.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.128-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green20.5730.685
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.0040.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3901.192

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.051 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sports a -0.128 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 64.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wallace has delivered a -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 19.73% of the time.
    • Wallace has accumulated 260 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 124th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

