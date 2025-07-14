PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt McCarty of the United States tees off on the fourth hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland.

Matt McCarty of the United States tees off on the fourth hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Matt McCarty will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks McCarty's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for McCarty at The Open Championship.

    At The Open Championship

    • This is McCarty's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    McCarty's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2269-65-71-70-531.875
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1967-67-69-68-1743.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC82-78+20--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT466-67-64-67-16122.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-71+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1566-68-71-64-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1471-68-75-71-379.286

    McCarty's recent performances

    • McCarty has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • McCarty has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.747 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has averaged 0.458 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1010.025-0.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.105-0.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green870.028-0.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.3580.747
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.3060.458

    McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.025 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a -0.105 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 65.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
    • McCarty has accumulated 452 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 81st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

