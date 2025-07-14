Matt McCarty betting profile: The Open Championship
Matt McCarty of the United States tees off on the fourth hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Matt McCarty will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks McCarty's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At The Open Championship
- This is McCarty's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|69-65-71-70
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|67-67-69-68
|-17
|43.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|82-78
|+20
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|66-67-64-67
|-16
|122.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|66-68-71-64
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|71-68-75-71
|-3
|79.286
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
- McCarty has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.747 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged 0.458 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|0.025
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.105
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|87
|0.028
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.358
|0.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.306
|0.458
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.025 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a -0.105 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 65.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
- McCarty has accumulated 452 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 81st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of The Open Championship.
