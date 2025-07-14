PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his second shot on the second hole on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his second shot on the second hole on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Matt Fitzpatrick returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20. He'll aim to improve on his recent performances in this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at The Open Championship.

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5070-78-73-72+9
    2023T4172-72-67-75+2
    2022T2172-66-69-72-9
    2021T2671-69-67-70-3

    At The Open Championship

    • In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 21st at 9-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Fitzpatrick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT469-63-69-67-12122.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT867-67-68-67-1975.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1771-72-63-68-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3874-73-72-72+1122.500
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3176-73-76-68+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT868-68-72-72-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2368-70-68-68-640.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3866-70-68-74-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4071-73-74-73+321.500

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.365 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.2010.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.0960.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.0560.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.1900.548
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.5431.365

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.201 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sports a 0.096 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 66.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 21.17% of the time.
    • Fitzpatrick has accumulated 637 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 60th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Stewart secures first career PGA TOUR Americas win at Bromont Open

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Royal Portrush: Nine things to know about host of 153rd Open Championship

    Need to Know
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    WiretoWire: Gotterup outlasts McIlroy in Scotland

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T2

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T4

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -7

    7

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T8

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T11

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +1

    T13

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -4

    T13

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T13

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW