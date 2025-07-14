Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his second shot on the second hole on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Matt Fitzpatrick returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20. He'll aim to improve on his recent performances in this prestigious major tournament.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|70-78-73-72
|+9
|2023
|T41
|72-72-67-75
|+2
|2022
|T21
|72-66-69-72
|-9
|2021
|T26
|71-69-67-70
|-3
At The Open Championship
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 9-over.
- Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 21st at 9-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T4
|69-63-69-67
|-12
|122.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|67-67-68-67
|-19
|75.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|71-72-63-68
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|74-73-72-72
|+11
|22.500
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|76-73-76-68
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|68-68-72-72
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|40.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|66-70-68-74
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T40
|71-73-74-73
|+3
|21.500
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.365 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.201
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.096
|0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.056
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.190
|0.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.543
|1.365
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.201 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sports a 0.096 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 66.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 21.17% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick has accumulated 637 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 60th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.