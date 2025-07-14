Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: The Open Championship

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.

Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.