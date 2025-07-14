Martin Couvra betting profile: The Open Championship
Martin Couvra of France tees off on the 14th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Martin Couvra will make his debut at The Open Championship this year. The tournament will be held at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland from July 17-20, 2025.
At The Open Championship
- This is Couvra's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Martin Couvra's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|70-68-74-72
|+4
|--
Martin Couvra's recent performances
- Couvra finished 73rd in his most recent tournament, the Genesis Scottish Open.
- He shot rounds of 70-68-74-72 for a total of 4-over par.
Martin Couvra's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.104
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.460
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.100
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.245
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.910
|-
Martin Couvra's advanced stats and rankings
- Couvra has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.104 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Couvra has sported a -0.460 mark this season. He has a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Couvra has delivered a -0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.25, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time.
- Couvra's average Driving Distance this season is 314.5 yards.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 25.00% for the current season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Couvra as of the start of The Open Championship.
