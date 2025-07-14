PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Martin Couvra betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Martin Couvra of France tees off on the 14th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Martin Couvra will make his debut at The Open Championship this year. The tournament will be held at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland from July 17-20, 2025.

    Latest odds for Couvra at The Open Championship.

    At The Open Championship

    • This is Couvra's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Martin Couvra's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open7370-68-74-72+4--

    Martin Couvra's recent performances

    • Couvra finished 73rd in his most recent tournament, the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • He shot rounds of 70-68-74-72 for a total of 4-over par.

    Martin Couvra's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.104-
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.460-
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.100-
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.245-
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.910-

    Martin Couvra's advanced stats and rankings

    • Couvra has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.104 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Couvra has sported a -0.460 mark this season. He has a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Couvra has delivered a -0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.25, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time.
    • Couvra's average Driving Distance this season is 314.5 yards.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 25.00% for the current season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Couvra as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

