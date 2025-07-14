Daniel Hillier betting profile: The Open Championship

Hillier has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 3-over.

Hillier has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.