9H AGO

Daniel Hillier betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Hillier of New Zealand plays his second shot on the fifth hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Daniel Hillier of New Zealand plays his second shot on the fifth hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Daniel Hillier will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. He'll look to improve on his tied for 19th finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Hillier at The Open Championship.

    Hillier's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1976-71-68-72+3
    2023MC78-73+9
    2021MC72-71+3

    At The Open Championship

    • In Hillier's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Hillier's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-73+2--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT1976-71-68-72+3--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT4666-71-66-70-7--

    Hillier's recent performances

    • Hillier has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 3-over.
    • Hillier has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hillier has averaged -0.466 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hillier's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.3110.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.281-0.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.595-0.531
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.4980.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.123-0.466

    Hillier's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hillier has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.281 this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 69.44% for the 2025 season.
    • In terms of Driving Distance, Hillier is averaging 318.3 yards off the tee this season.
    • On the greens, Hillier is averaging 31.50 Putts Per Round in the 2025 season.
    • Hillier has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.11% and is converting Par Breakers at a rate of 11.11% this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hillier as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

