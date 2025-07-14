Daniel Hillier betting profile: The Open Championship
Daniel Hillier of New Zealand plays his second shot on the fifth hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Daniel Hillier will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. He'll look to improve on his tied for 19th finish in last year's tournament.
Hillier's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T19
|76-71-68-72
|+3
|2023
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|2021
|MC
|72-71
|+3
At The Open Championship
- In Hillier's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Hillier's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T19
|76-71-68-72
|+3
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T46
|66-71-66-70
|-7
|--
Hillier's recent performances
- Hillier has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 3-over.
- Hillier has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hillier has averaged -0.466 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hillier's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.311
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.281
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.595
|-0.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.498
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.123
|-0.466
Hillier's advanced stats and rankings
- Hillier has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.281 this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 69.44% for the 2025 season.
- In terms of Driving Distance, Hillier is averaging 318.3 yards off the tee this season.
- On the greens, Hillier is averaging 31.50 Putts Per Round in the 2025 season.
- Hillier has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.11% and is converting Par Breakers at a rate of 11.11% this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hillier as of the start of The Open Championship.
