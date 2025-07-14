PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Marco Penge betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marco Penge of England chips onto the green on the 16th hole on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Marco Penge returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 in the 2025 edition of the prestigious tournament. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Penge at The Open Championship.

    Penge's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC74-76+8
    2022MC76-73+5

    At The Open Championship

    • In Penge's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Penge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT265-67-69-66-13--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2869-71-74-69-1--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC71-72-1--

    Penge's recent performances

    • Penge has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Penge has an average of 0.807 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.649 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Penge has averaged -0.991 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Penge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-1.3280.807
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.341-0.819
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.800-0.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.057-0.649
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-2.525-0.991

    Penge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Penge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.328 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 328.5 yards has been impressive.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge has sported a 0.341 mark. He has hit 66.67% of Greens in Regulation.
    • On the greens, Penge has delivered a 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.50 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 25.00% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

