9H AGO

Marc Leishman betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marc Leishman of Australia lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

    Marc Leishman returns to Royal Portrush Golf Club for The Open Championship, set to take place July 17-20, 2025. Leishman will look to improve upon his recent performances at this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Leishman at The Open Championship.

    Leishman's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC76-74+6
    2021MC75-67+2

    At The Open Championship

    • In Leishman's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Leishman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3871-75-68-77+11--

    Leishman's recent performances

    • Leishman has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.354 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Leishman has an average of 0.223 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Leishman has averaged 0.074 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Leishman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.168-0.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.284-0.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3320.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.1940.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.0750.074

    Leishman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Leishman has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.284 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Leishman has recorded a 0.332 mark this season.
    • On the greens, Leishman has delivered a 1.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.00.
    • Leishman's average Driving Distance stands at 297.3 yards this season.
    • He has achieved a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 50.00% and a Par Breakers rate of 16.67% this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Leishman as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

