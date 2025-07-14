Marc Leishman betting profile: The Open Championship
Marc Leishman of Australia lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Marc Leishman returns to Royal Portrush Golf Club for The Open Championship, set to take place July 17-20, 2025. Leishman will look to improve upon his recent performances at this prestigious major tournament.
Leishman's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|2021
|MC
|75-67
|+2
At The Open Championship
- In Leishman's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Leishman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|71-75-68-77
|+11
|--
Leishman's recent performances
- Leishman has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.354 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Leishman has an average of 0.223 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Leishman has averaged 0.074 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Leishman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.168
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.284
|-0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.332
|0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.194
|0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.075
|0.074
Leishman's advanced stats and rankings
- Leishman has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.284 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Leishman has recorded a 0.332 mark this season.
- On the greens, Leishman has delivered a 1.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.00.
- Leishman's average Driving Distance stands at 297.3 yards this season.
- He has achieved a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 50.00% and a Par Breakers rate of 16.67% this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Leishman as of the start of The Open Championship.
