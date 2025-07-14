PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Lucas Herbert betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Herbert of Australia lines up a putt on the 12th green during the final round of The International Series Japan presented by Moutai at Caledonian Golf Club on May 11, 2025 in Yokoshibahikari, Chiba, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

    Lucas Herbert returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 edition of golf's oldest major. Herbert will look to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Herbert at The Open Championship.

    Herbert's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC71-76+5
    2022T1570-68-73-67-10
    2021MC70-73+3

    At The Open Championship

    • In Herbert's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Herbert's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 10-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Herbert's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipT4369-67-68-74-6--

    Herbert's recent performances

    • Herbert's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 43rd with a score of 6-under.
    • Herbert has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.967 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Herbert has averaged 0.726 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Herbert's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.967
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.726

    Herbert's advanced stats and rankings

    • Herbert has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.121 in his last five starts.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Herbert has averaged -0.410 in his last five tournaments.
    • Around the green, Herbert has delivered a 0.290 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his last five events.
    • On the greens, Herbert has averaged 0.967 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five tournaments.
    • Overall, Herbert has averaged 0.726 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Herbert as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

