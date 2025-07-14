Lucas Glover betting profile: The Open Championship
Lucas Glover will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. Glover looks to improve upon his recent performances in this prestigious major tournament.
Glover's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|77-78
|+13
|2021
|MC
|75-70
|+5
At The Open Championship
- In Glover's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
- Glover has missed the cut in his last two appearances at this event.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|72-64-68-64
|-16
|90.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|69-67-67-68
|-9
|151.667
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-77
|+11
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|68-72-64-72
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T37
|71-70-69-75
|+1
|23.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T66
|72-70-70-72
|+4
|6.625
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|68-70-72-72
|-2
|7.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|70-71-69-68
|-6
|77.500
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Glover has an average of 0.177 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged 0.873 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.157
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.527
|0.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.190
|0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.183
|-0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.691
|0.873
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.527 (21st) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 65.57% ranks 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Glover sports a 0.190 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51.
- Glover ranks 25th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,144 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of The Open Championship.
