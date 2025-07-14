PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Glover plays a tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Lucas Glover will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. Glover looks to improve upon his recent performances in this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Glover at The Open Championship.

    Glover's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC77-78+13
    2021MC75-70+5

    At The Open Championship

    • In Glover's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
    • Glover has missed the cut in his last two appearances at this event.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Glover's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT572-64-68-64-1690.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT969-67-67-68-9151.667
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-77+11--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2268-72-64-72-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3771-70-69-75+123.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6672-70-70-72+46.625
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6168-70-72-72-27.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC78-74+8--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT870-71-69-68-677.500

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Glover has an average of 0.177 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has averaged 0.873 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1570.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.5270.746
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.1900.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.183-0.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.6910.873

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.527 (21st) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 65.57% ranks 98th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Glover sports a 0.190 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51.
    • Glover ranks 25th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,144 points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

