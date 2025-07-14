Louis Oosthuizen betting profile: The Open Championship

Oosthuizen's most recent finish at The Open Championship was a missed cut with a score of 8-over, while his best finish came in 2021 when he tied for third at 11-under.

Oosthuizen has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.