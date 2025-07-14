PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Louis Oosthuizen betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 on The Old Course at St Andrews on October 05, 2024 in St Andrews, Scotland. (David Cannon/Getty Images)



    Louis Oosthuizen returns to The Open Championship looking to improve on his recent performances. The tournament will be held at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, NIR from July 17-20, 2025.

    Latest odds for Oosthuizen at The Open Championship.

    Oosthuizen's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC78-72+8
    2023T2374-70-71-69E
    2022MC71-74+1
    2021T364-65-69-71-11

    At The Open Championship

    • In Oosthuizen's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Oosthuizen's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 11-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Oosthuizen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC78-72+8--

    Oosthuizen's recent performances

    • Oosthuizen's most recent finish at The Open Championship was a missed cut with a score of 8-over, while his best finish came in 2021 when he tied for third at 11-under.
    • Oosthuizen has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Oosthuizen has averaged -0.066 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Oosthuizen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.066

    Oosthuizen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Oosthuizen has averaged 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Oosthuizen has averaged -0.168 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Oosthuizen has posted an average of 0.091 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Oosthuizen has delivered a 0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Oosthuizen has averaged -0.066 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Oosthuizen as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

