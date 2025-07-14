John Catlin betting profile: The Open Championship

Catlin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 2-over.

Catlin has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.