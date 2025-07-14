PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

John Catlin betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John Catlin of the United States tees off on the eighth hole on day two of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 06, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

John Catlin of the United States tees off on the eighth hole on day two of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 06, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

    John Catlin returns to The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 16th in 2024. He'll tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship.

    Latest odds for Catlin at The Open Championship.

    Catlin's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1676-70-69-71+2
    2022MC74-73+3
    2021MC75-69+4

    At The Open Championship

    • In Catlin's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Catlin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT1676-70-69-71+2--

    Catlin's recent performances

    • Catlin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 2-over.
    • Catlin has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Catlin has averaged 0.106 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Catlin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3300.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1450.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.6860.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.072-0.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.0880.106

    Catlin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Catlin has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.145 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Catlin is sporting a 0.686 mark.
    • On the greens, Catlin has delivered a -1.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.50.
    • Catlin's average Driving Distance this season is 297.3 yards.
    • He has broken par 13.89% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Catlin as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Royal Portrush: Nine things to know about host of 153rd Open Championship

    Need to Know
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    WiretoWire: Gotterup outlasts McIlroy in Scotland

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    PGA TOUR studios, ATTN: team up with Druski for 'Truth or Putt' – a bold new spin on golf content

    Latest
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T2

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T4

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -7

    7

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T8

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T11

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +1

    T13

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -4

    T13

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T13

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW