John Catlin betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
John Catlin of the United States tees off on the eighth hole on day two of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 06, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
John Catlin returns to The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 16th in 2024. He'll tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship.
Catlin's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T16
|76-70-69-71
|+2
|2022
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|2021
|MC
|75-69
|+4
At The Open Championship
- In Catlin's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Catlin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T16
|76-70-69-71
|+2
|--
Catlin's recent performances
- Catlin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 2-over.
- Catlin has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Catlin has averaged 0.106 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Catlin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.330
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.145
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.686
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.072
|-0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.088
|0.106
Catlin's advanced stats and rankings
- Catlin has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.145 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Catlin is sporting a 0.686 mark.
- On the greens, Catlin has delivered a -1.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.50.
- Catlin's average Driving Distance this season is 297.3 yards.
- He has broken par 13.89% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Catlin as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.