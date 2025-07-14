Lee Westwood betting profile: The Open Championship

Westwood has averaged -0.398 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five tournaments.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Westwood has posted an average of -0.010 in his past five starts.

Around the green, Westwood has averaged -0.019 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.

On the greens, Westwood has delivered a -0.461 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his past five tournaments.