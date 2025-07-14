Lee Westwood betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Lee Westwood of England hits a tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Senior PGA Championship 2025 at Congressional Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Bethesda, Maryland. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Lee Westwood returns to compete in The Open Championship from July 17-20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club. The veteran golfer will look to improve upon his past performances in this prestigious major tournament.
Lee Westwood's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T34
|68-71-73-69
|-7
|2021
|T59
|71-67-72-72
|+2
At The Open Championship
- In Westwood's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of seven-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Lee Westwood's recent performances
- Westwood has not recorded any top-20 finishes in his last 10 performances.
- He has an average of -0.398 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Westwood has an average of -0.461 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.887 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee Westwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.887
Lee Westwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Westwood has averaged -0.398 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Westwood has posted an average of -0.010 in his past five starts.
- Around the green, Westwood has averaged -0.019 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
- On the greens, Westwood has delivered a -0.461 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his past five tournaments.
- Overall, Westwood has averaged -0.887 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Westwood as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.