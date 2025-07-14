Laurie Canter betting profile: The Open Championship
Laurie Canter returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20. Canter will look to improve on his tie for 25th place finish in last year's tournament.
Canter's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|71-74-70-74
|+5
|2023
|T17
|71-70-73-68
|-2
|2022
|T79
|72-70-74-74
|+2
At The Open Championship
- In Canter's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 5-over.
- Canter's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 17th at 2-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Canter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|69-69-70-68
|-4
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T55
|72-75-71-77
|+15
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T25
|71-74-70-74
|+5
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
Canter's recent performances
- Canter's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 25th at The Open Championship, where he finished with a score of 5-over.
- He has an average of 0.429 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Canter has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.399 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Canter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.497
|0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.140
|-0.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.273
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.120
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.035
|-0.399
Canter's advanced stats and rankings
- Canter has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.497 this season.
- His average Driving Distance for the 2025 season is 300.9 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Canter has a -0.140 mark this season. He has a 61.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Canter has delivered a -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.86.
- Canter has been breaking par 16.27% of the time this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 24.21%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Canter as of the start of The Open Championship.
