9H AGO

Laurie Canter betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Laurie Canter returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20. Canter will look to improve on his tie for 25th place finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Canter at The Open Championship.

    Canter's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2571-74-70-74+5
    2023T1771-70-73-68-2
    2022T7972-70-74-74+2

    At The Open Championship

    • In Canter's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Canter's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 17th at 2-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Canter's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3469-69-70-68-4--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5572-75-71-77+15--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-77+10--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC68-76E--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT2571-74-70-74+5--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--

    Canter's recent performances

    • Canter's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 25th at The Open Championship, where he finished with a score of 5-over.
    • He has an average of 0.429 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Canter has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.399 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Canter's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.4970.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.140-0.600
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.273-0.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.120-0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.035-0.399

    Canter's advanced stats and rankings

    • Canter has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.497 this season.
    • His average Driving Distance for the 2025 season is 300.9 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Canter has a -0.140 mark this season. He has a 61.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Canter has delivered a -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.86.
    • Canter has been breaking par 16.27% of the time this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 24.21%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Canter as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

