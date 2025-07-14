PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: The Open Championship

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway tees off on the third hole on day four of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 06, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Kristoffer Reitan is set to compete in The Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 17-20, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Reitan at The Open Championship.

    At The Open Championship

    • This is Reitan's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Kristoffer Reitan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13Genesis Scottish OpenT1371-65-68-69-7--

    Kristoffer Reitan's recent performances

    • Reitan's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 13th at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished at 7-under.
    • He has an average of 1.472 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Reitan has an average of -2.702 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -3.965 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kristoffer Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.8451.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.991-0.841
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.022-1.895
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.017-2.702
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.841-3.965

    Kristoffer Reitan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reitan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.845 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 324.8 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan is sporting a 0.991 mark. He has a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Reitan has delivered a -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he is breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Reitan's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 16.67% for the season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

