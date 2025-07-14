Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: The Open Championship
Kristoffer Reitan of Norway tees off on the third hole on day four of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 06, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Kristoffer Reitan is set to compete in The Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 17-20, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At The Open Championship
- This is Reitan's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Kristoffer Reitan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|71-65-68-69
|-7
|--
Kristoffer Reitan's recent performances
- Reitan's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 13th at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished at 7-under.
- He has an average of 1.472 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Reitan has an average of -2.702 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -3.965 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kristoffer Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.845
|1.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.991
|-0.841
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.022
|-1.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.017
|-2.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.841
|-3.965
Kristoffer Reitan's advanced stats and rankings
- Reitan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.845 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 324.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan is sporting a 0.991 mark. He has a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reitan has delivered a -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he is breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Reitan's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 16.67% for the season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of The Open Championship.
