9H AGO

K.J. Choi betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

K.J. Choi of South Korea plays his shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Kaulig Companies Championship 2025 at Firestone Country Club on June 21, 2025 in Akron, Ohio. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    K.J. Choi will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20, 2025 for The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Choi at The Open Championship.

    At The Open Championship

    • This is Choi's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    K.J. Choi's recent performances

    • Choi has an average of -0.566 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Choi has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Choi has averaged -1.416 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    K.J. Choi's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.416

    K.J. Choi's advanced stats and rankings

    • No victories in his last ten performances
    • No top 5 finishes in his last ten performances
    • No top 10 finishes in his last ten performances
    • No top 20 finishes in his last ten performances

    All stats in this article are accurate for Choi as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

