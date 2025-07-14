K.J. Choi betting profile: The Open Championship

Choi has an average of -0.566 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Choi has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.