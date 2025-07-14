Kevin Yu betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei tees off on the second hole on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks Yu's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At The Open Championship
- This is Kevin Yu's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|67-67-69-73
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|65-68-73-65
|-13
|38.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-73-64-70
|-5
|38.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|65-69-63-66
|-17
|190.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|73-70-74-71
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|80.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|67-68-70-66
|-13
|27.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top-five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.633 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.579 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 0.962 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.587
|0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.406
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.181
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.017
|0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.796
|0.962
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.587 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 38th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu is sporting a 0.406 mark that ranks 34th on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 69.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 24.38% of the time.
- Yu has accumulated 645 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 59th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.