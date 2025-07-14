PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei tees off on the second hole on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Kevin Yu will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks Yu's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Yu at The Open Championship.

    At The Open Championship

    • This is Kevin Yu's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Yu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3467-67-69-73-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2165-68-73-65-1338.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2568-73-64-70-538.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open365-69-63-66-17190.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5073-70-74-71+413.050
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic468-67-70-65-1480.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2967-68-70-66-1327.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has finished in the top-five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
    • Yu has an average of 0.633 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.579 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has averaged 0.962 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.5870.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.406-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green145-0.181-0.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.0170.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.7960.962

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.587 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 38th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu is sporting a 0.406 mark that ranks 34th on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 69.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 24.38% of the time.
    • Yu has accumulated 645 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 59th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

