Keegan Bradley betting profile: The Open Championship

Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.353 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sports a 0.399 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 66.49% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Bradley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.448 ranks 10th on TOUR this season.

On the greens, Bradley has delivered a -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53.

Bradley ranks eighth in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.157 this season.