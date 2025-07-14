Keegan Bradley betting profile: The Open Championship
Keegan Bradley of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Keegan Bradley competes in the 2025 The Open Championship July 17-20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Bradley will be looking to improve on his recent performances at this major championship.
Bradley's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|2023
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|2022
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|2021
|MC
|71-71
|+2
At The Open Championship
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Bradley has missed the cut in each of his last four appearances at this event.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|68-70-71-67
|-12
|13.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|1
|64-70-63-68
|-15
|700.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|73-70-72-74
|+9
|28.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|69-76-68-74
|-1
|176.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|68-72-68-72
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|64-72-68-71
|-5
|30.250
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-69-67-72
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|71-69-74-77
|+3
|9.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|48.300
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Bradley has an average of 0.348 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged 1.865 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.353
|0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.399
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.448
|0.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.043
|0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.157
|1.865
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.353 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sports a 0.399 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 66.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Bradley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.448 ranks 10th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Bradley has delivered a -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53.
- Bradley ranks eighth in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.157 this season.
- He ranks 10th on TOUR with 1,715 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.