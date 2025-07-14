PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keegan Bradley of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Keegan Bradley of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Keegan Bradley competes in the 2025 The Open Championship July 17-20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Bradley will be looking to improve on his recent performances at this major championship.

    Latest odds for Bradley at The Open Championship.

    Bradley's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-75+7
    2023MC70-76+4
    2022MC76-71+3
    2021MC71-71+2

    At The Open Championship

    • In Bradley's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Bradley has missed the cut in each of his last four appearances at this event.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Bradley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4168-70-71-67-1213.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship164-70-63-68-15700.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3373-70-72-74+928.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT769-76-68-74-1176.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT868-72-68-72-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3064-72-68-71-530.250
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-69-67-72-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-73+3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4771-69-74-77+39.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2070-72-72-70-448.300

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Bradley has an average of 0.348 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has averaged 1.865 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3530.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3990.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.4480.788
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.0430.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.1571.865

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.353 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sports a 0.399 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 66.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Bradley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.448 ranks 10th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Bradley has delivered a -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53.
    • Bradley ranks eighth in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.157 this season.
    • He ranks 10th on TOUR with 1,715 FedExCup Regular Season points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW