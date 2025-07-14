Akshay Bhatia betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Akshay Bhatia returns to The Open Championship after missing the cut in his debut last year. He'll tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 edition of golf's oldest major championship.
Bhatia's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-73
|+7
At The Open Championship
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|26
|68-70-70-65
|-15
|30.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|54
|70-70-68-74
|+2
|10.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-74
|+10
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|70-69-80-70
|+1
|68.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|22
|67-66-69-74
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|46
|63-70-71-74
|-2
|14.300
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|42
|68-70-70-71
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|42
|70-76-75-71
|+4
|19.125
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 1-over.
- Bhatia has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged 0.550 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|0.016
|0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.566
|1.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|164
|-0.343
|-0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.362
|-0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.601
|0.550
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.566 (16th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 67.22% ranks 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Bhatia sports a 0.016 mark that ranks 103rd on TOUR. He ranks 156th with an average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards.
- On the greens, Bhatia has delivered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
- Bhatia has accumulated 841 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 44th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.