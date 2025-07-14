PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Akshay Bhatia returns to The Open Championship after missing the cut in his debut last year. He'll tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 edition of golf's oldest major championship.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at The Open Championship.

    Bhatia's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-73+7

    At The Open Championship

    • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Bhatia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket Classic2668-70-70-65-1530.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship5470-70-68-74+210.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-74+10--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1670-69-80-70+168.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge2267-66-69-74-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship4663-70-71-74-214.300
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage4268-70-70-71-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament4270-76-75-71+419.125

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 1-over.
    • Bhatia has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has averaged 0.550 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1030.0160.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5661.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green164-0.343-0.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.362-0.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.6010.550

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.566 (16th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 67.22% ranks 54th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Bhatia sports a 0.016 mark that ranks 103rd on TOUR. He ranks 156th with an average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards.
    • On the greens, Bhatia has delivered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
    • Bhatia has accumulated 841 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 44th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW