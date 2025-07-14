PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Justin Walters betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Walters of South Africa tees off on the 10th hole on day two of the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge 2025 at Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil on June 27, 2025 in Le Vaudreuil, France. (Jasper Wax/Getty Images)



    Justin Walters will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Walters at The Open Championship.

    At The Open Championship

    • This is Walters' first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Justin Walters' recent performances

    • Walters has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.641 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Walters has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.710 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Walters has averaged -0.234 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Justin Walters' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.641
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.710
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.234

    Justin Walters' advanced stats and rankings

    • Walters has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.109 in his last five starts.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Walters has sported a 0.641 mark in his last five tournaments.
    • Around the green, Walters has delivered a -0.057 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his last five appearances.
    • On the greens, Walters has shown a -0.710 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five events.
    • Overall, Walters has averaged -0.234 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walters as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

