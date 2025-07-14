Justin Walters betting profile: The Open Championship
Justin Walters of South Africa tees off on the 10th hole on day two of the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge 2025 at Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil on June 27, 2025 in Le Vaudreuil, France. (Jasper Wax/Getty Images)
Justin Walters will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At The Open Championship
- This is Walters' first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Justin Walters' recent performances
- Walters has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.641 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Walters has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.710 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Walters has averaged -0.234 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Justin Walters' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.641
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.710
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.234
Justin Walters' advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Walters as of the start of The Open Championship.
