Justin Thomas betting profile: The Open Championship

Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.074 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas is sporting a 0.564 mark that ranks 17th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 66.57% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Thomas is delivering a 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.98, and he ranks first by breaking par 25.83% of the time.