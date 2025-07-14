Justin Thomas betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Justin Thomas returns to Royal Portrush Golf Club for The Open Championship, set to tee off July 17-20, 2025. Thomas will be looking to improve upon his recent performances at this prestigious major tournament.
Justin Thomas's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T31
|68-78-67-77
|+6
|2023
|MC
|82-71
|+11
|2022
|T53
|72-70-72-70
|-4
|2021
|T40
|72-67-71-69
|-1
At The Open Championship
- In Thomas's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 6-over.
- Thomas's best finish at The Open Championship in the last four years came in 2024, when he finished tied for 31st at 6-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Justin Thomas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|69-70-71-65
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|67-64-73-67
|-9
|151.667
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|80-69-71-73
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T2
|66-67-66-67
|-14
|375.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|P1
|61-69-69-68
|-17
|700.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T36
|73-71-76-70
|+2
|24.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|2
|73-70-65-66
|-10
|300.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|78-62-73-73
|-2
|27.600
Justin Thomas's recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Thomas has an average of 0.323 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has averaged 0.880 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Justin Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.074
|0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.564
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.216
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.488
|0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.342
|0.880
Justin Thomas's advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.074 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas is sporting a 0.564 mark that ranks 17th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 66.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thomas is delivering a 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.98, and he ranks first by breaking par 25.83% of the time.
- Thomas has accumulated 2,254 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking fourth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.