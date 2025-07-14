Justin Suh betting profile: The Open Championship

Suh has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 10-under.

Suh has an average of -0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.