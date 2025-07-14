PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Justin Suh betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Suh of the United States hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of The Ascendant presented by Blue 2025 at TPC Colorado on July 11, 2025 in Berthoud, Colorado. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Justin Suh of the United States hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of The Ascendant presented by Blue 2025 at TPC Colorado on July 11, 2025 in Berthoud, Colorado. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Justin Suh tees off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Suh at The Open Championship.

    At The Open Championship

    • This is Suh's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Suh's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC69-74+1--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-68+1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4569-69-71-70-9--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT4668-70-71-68-7--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT4667-69-70-69-9--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT3769-70-73-70-6--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT5265-66-71-74-46.257
    July 28, 20243M OpenT1968-69-68-69-1043.000
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC65-74-5--

    Suh's recent performances

    • Suh has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 10-under.
    • Suh has an average of -0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Suh has averaged -0.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Suh's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.031

    Suh's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suh has averaged -0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Suh has posted an average of 0.158 in his past five starts.
    • Around the green, Suh has averaged 0.193 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Suh has delivered a 0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts.
    • Overall, Suh has averaged -0.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Matti Schmid betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    How it works: Stableford format

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Brian Harman betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T2

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T4

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -7

    7

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T8

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T11

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +1

    T13

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -4

    T13

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T13

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW