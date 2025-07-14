Justin Suh betting profile: The Open Championship
Justin Suh of the United States hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of The Ascendant presented by Blue 2025 at TPC Colorado on July 11, 2025 in Berthoud, Colorado. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Justin Suh tees off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At The Open Championship
- This is Suh's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Suh's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T45
|69-69-71-70
|-9
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T46
|68-70-71-68
|-7
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T46
|67-69-70-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T37
|69-70-73-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T52
|65-66-71-74
|-4
|6.257
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T19
|68-69-68-69
|-10
|43.000
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
Suh's recent performances
- Suh has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 10-under.
- Suh has an average of -0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suh has averaged -0.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.031
Suh's advanced stats and rankings
- Suh has averaged -0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Suh has posted an average of 0.158 in his past five starts.
- Around the green, Suh has averaged 0.193 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
- On the greens, Suh has delivered a 0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts.
- Overall, Suh has averaged -0.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of The Open Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.