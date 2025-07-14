PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Justin Leonard betting profile: The Open Championship

Justin Leonard of the United States lines up a putt on the fifth green during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open Championship 2025 at Broadmoor Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Justin Leonard is set to compete in The Open Championship from July 17-20, 2025, at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland. This marks Leonard's return to the tournament after a challenging performance in the previous year.

    Latest odds for Leonard at The Open Championship.

    Justin Leonard's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC80-78+16

    At The Open Championship

    • In Leonard's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 16-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Justin Leonard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC80-78+16--

    Justin Leonard's recent performances

    • Leonard's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at The Open Championship, where he finished with a score of 16-over.
    • Leonard has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Leonard has averaged -0.770 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Justin Leonard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.664
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.770

    Justin Leonard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Leonard's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his last five starts was -0.228.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his last five starts, Leonard had a -0.664 mark.
    • Around the green, Leonard posted a 0.138 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his last five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Leonard delivered a -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Leonard averaged -0.770 in Strokes Gained: Total over his last five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Leonard as of the start of The Open Championship.

