Justin Leonard betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Justin Leonard of the United States lines up a putt on the fifth green during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open Championship 2025 at Broadmoor Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Justin Leonard is set to compete in The Open Championship from July 17-20, 2025, at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland. This marks Leonard's return to the tournament after a challenging performance in the previous year.
Justin Leonard's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|80-78
|+16
At The Open Championship
- In Leonard's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 16-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Justin Leonard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|80-78
|+16
|--
Justin Leonard's recent performances
- Leonard's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at The Open Championship, where he finished with a score of 16-over.
- Leonard has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Leonard has averaged -0.770 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Justin Leonard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.770
Justin Leonard's advanced stats and rankings
- Leonard's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his last five starts was -0.228.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his last five starts, Leonard had a -0.664 mark.
- Around the green, Leonard posted a 0.138 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his last five tournaments.
- On the greens, Leonard delivered a -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
- Overall, Leonard averaged -0.770 in Strokes Gained: Total over his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Leonard as of the start of The Open Championship.
