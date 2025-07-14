PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Julien Guerrier betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Julien Guerrier of France looks on following his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Julien Guerrier of France looks on following his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Julien Guerrier tees off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20, 2025, for The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Guerrier at The Open Championship.

    At The Open Championship

    • This is Guerrier's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Guerrier's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-66E--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT7069-68-69-73-1--

    Guerrier's recent performances

    • Guerrier's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he tied for 70th with a score of 1-under.
    • He has an average of 0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Guerrier has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.639 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Guerrier's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0950.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.316-0.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.405-0.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.5040.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.123-0.639

    Guerrier's advanced stats and rankings

    • Guerrier has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.095 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 315.0 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Guerrier sports a -0.316 mark. He has a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Guerrier has delivered a 0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he breaks par 22.22% of the time.
    • Guerrier's Bogey Avoidance rate is 19.44% this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Guerrier as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

