Julien Guerrier betting profile: The Open Championship
Julien Guerrier of France looks on following his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Julien Guerrier tees off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20, 2025, for The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At The Open Championship
- This is Guerrier's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Guerrier's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T70
|69-68-69-73
|-1
|--
Guerrier's recent performances
- Guerrier's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he tied for 70th with a score of 1-under.
- He has an average of 0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Guerrier has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.639 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Guerrier's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.095
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.316
|-0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.405
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.504
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.123
|-0.639
Guerrier's advanced stats and rankings
- Guerrier has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.095 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 315.0 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Guerrier sports a -0.316 mark. He has a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Guerrier has delivered a 0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he breaks par 22.22% of the time.
- Guerrier's Bogey Avoidance rate is 19.44% this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Guerrier as of the start of The Open Championship.
