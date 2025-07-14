PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Jordan Spieth returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 17-20, 2025. Spieth has consistently performed well in this prestigious major, with a notable runner-up finish in 2021.

    Latest odds for Spieth at The Open Championship.

    Spieth's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2571-74-74-70+5
    2023T2369-71-71-73E
    2022T871-69-68-68-12
    2021265-67-69-66-13

    At The Open Championship

    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 13-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Spieth's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2370-75-71-72+842.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT772-69-72-74-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3669-71-67-71-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-68+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3470-68-68-70-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson469-67-67-62-19135.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-70-69-69-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1473-73-69-70-379.286
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1267-73-73-72-356.833
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2874-69-67-72-225.813

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Spieth has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has averaged 1.018 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3020.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.2710.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.2930.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.101-0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160.9671.018

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.302 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth is sporting a 0.271 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth is delivering a 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 22.02% of the time.
    • Spieth has accumulated 819 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 48th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    The First Look: Final major heads to Northern Ireland at The Open

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    The First Look: Dunlap returns to Tahoe to defend title at Barracuda

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Jon Rahm betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T2

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T4

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -7

    7

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T8

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T11

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +1

    T13

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -4

    T13

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T13

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW