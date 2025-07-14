Jordan Spieth betting profile: The Open Championship
Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Jordan Spieth returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 17-20, 2025. Spieth has consistently performed well in this prestigious major, with a notable runner-up finish in 2021.
Spieth's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|71-74-74-70
|+5
|2023
|T23
|69-71-71-73
|E
|2022
|T8
|71-69-68-68
|-12
|2021
|2
|65-67-69-66
|-13
At The Open Championship
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 5-over.
- Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 13-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Spieth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-75-71-72
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|72-69-72-74
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|69-71-67-71
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|70-68-68-70
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|69-67-67-62
|-19
|135.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-70-69-69
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|73-73-69-70
|-3
|79.286
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|67-73-73-72
|-3
|56.833
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|74-69-67-72
|-2
|25.813
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Spieth has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has averaged 1.018 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.302
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.271
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.293
|0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.101
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.967
|1.018
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.302 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth is sporting a 0.271 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth is delivering a 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 22.02% of the time.
- Spieth has accumulated 819 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 48th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of The Open Championship.
