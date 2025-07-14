Jordan Spieth betting profile: The Open Championship

Spieth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.302 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth is sporting a 0.271 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Spieth is delivering a 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 22.02% of the time.