8H AGO

Jordan Smith betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Smith of England plays his second shot on the 18th hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Jordan Smith returns to The Open Championship, teeing off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 edition of golf's oldest major championship.

    Latest odds for Smith at The Open Championship.

    Smith's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-75+9
    2023T4171-72-71-72+2
    2022T4773-71-72-67-5

    At The Open Championship

    • In Smith's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Smith's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 47th at 5-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Smith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2271-67-68-69-5--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT6172-74-79-74+19--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-70+3--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipT3970-71-72-64-7--

    Smith's recent performances

    • Smith's best finish was a tie for 22nd at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished with a score of 5-under.
    • Smith has an average of 0.531 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.538 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smith has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smith has averaged -0.347 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5680.531
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.446-0.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.443-0.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.357-0.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.208-0.347

    Smith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.568 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 312.3 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith is sporting a -0.446 mark. He has a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smith has delivered a -0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 31.13, and he is breaking par 15.28% of the time.
    • Smith's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average for this season stands at 0.443.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate is currently 22.92 percent.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

