Jordan Smith betting profile: The Open Championship
Jordan Smith of England plays his second shot on the 18th hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Jordan Smith returns to The Open Championship, teeing off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 edition of golf's oldest major championship.
Smith's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|2023
|T41
|71-72-71-72
|+2
|2022
|T47
|73-71-72-67
|-5
At The Open Championship
- In Smith's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Smith's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 47th at 5-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|71-67-68-69
|-5
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T61
|72-74-79-74
|+19
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T39
|70-71-72-64
|-7
|--
Smith's recent performances
- Smith's best finish was a tie for 22nd at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished with a score of 5-under.
- Smith has an average of 0.531 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.538 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged -0.347 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.568
|0.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.446
|-0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.443
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.357
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.208
|-0.347
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.568 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 312.3 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith is sporting a -0.446 mark. He has a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smith has delivered a -0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 31.13, and he is breaking par 15.28% of the time.
- Smith's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average for this season stands at 0.443.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate is currently 22.92 percent.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of The Open Championship.
