Jordan Smith betting profile: The Open Championship

Smith's best finish was a tie for 22nd at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished with a score of 5-under.

Smith has an average of 0.531 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.538 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Smith has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.