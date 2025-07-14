PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

John Parry betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John Parry of England plays a shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    John Parry returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20. He'll aim to improve on his previous performance in this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Parry at The Open Championship.

    John Parry's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T6269-74-70-72-3

    At The Open Championship

    • In Parry's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    John Parry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5571-68-68-73E--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-74+8--

    John Parry's recent performances

    • Parry has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Parry has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Parry has averaged -0.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    John Parry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0770.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3960.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.032-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.184-0.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.744-0.371

    John Parry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Parry has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.396 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Parry has sported a -0.032 mark.
    • On the greens, Parry has delivered a -1.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 31.00 Putts Per Round.
    • Parry's average Driving Distance this season is 307.3 yards.
    • He has hit 65.74% of Greens in Regulation and has broken par 21.30% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

