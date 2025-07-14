John Parry betting profile: The Open Championship
John Parry of England plays a shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
John Parry returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20. He'll aim to improve on his previous performance in this prestigious tournament.
John Parry's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T62
|69-74-70-72
|-3
At The Open Championship
- In Parry's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 3-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
John Parry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|71-68-68-73
|E
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
John Parry's recent performances
- Parry has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Parry has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Parry has averaged -0.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
John Parry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.077
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.396
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.032
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.184
|-0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.744
|-0.371
John Parry's advanced stats and rankings
- Parry has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.396 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Parry has sported a -0.032 mark.
- On the greens, Parry has delivered a -1.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 31.00 Putts Per Round.
- Parry's average Driving Distance this season is 307.3 yards.
- He has hit 65.74% of Greens in Regulation and has broken par 21.30% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of The Open Championship.
