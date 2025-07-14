John Axelsen betting profile: The Open Championship
John Axelsen of Denmark plays his tee shot on the 1st hole on day four of the Swiss Challenge 2025 at Golf Sempach on June 8, 2025 in Lucerne, Switzerland. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
John Axelsen will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At The Open Championship
- This is Axelsen's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Axelsen's recent performances
- Axelsen has an average of 0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.558 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Axelsen has an average of -0.170 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Axelsen has averaged 0.702 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Axelsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.702
Axelsen's advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Axelsen as of the start of The Open Championship.
