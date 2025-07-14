PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun watches hits tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    J.J. Spaun will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance at this prestigious tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Spaun at The Open Championship.

    At The Open Championship

    • This is Spaun's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    J.J. Spaun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1473-71-66-63-790.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open166-72-69-72-1750.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT666-68-70-69-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3771-68-72-74+123.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1767-70-69-67-758.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4266-75-71-67-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament5074-72-74-75+714.250
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--

    J.J. Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top five once, in the top 10 twice, and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 1-under.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.516 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.577 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has averaged 1.684 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    J.J. Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.2780.516
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6630.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100-0.0110.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.1930.577
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.1231.684

    J.J. Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun ranks eighth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.663.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.08% ranks 40th on TOUR.
    • Spaun's average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards places him 61st on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 2,097 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking seventh on TOUR.
    • Spaun's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.68% ranks 34th on TOUR.
    • He breaks par on 22.06% of his holes, ranking 73rd in Par Breakers.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

