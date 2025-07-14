J.J. Spaun betting profile: The Open Championship
J.J. Spaun watches hits tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
J.J. Spaun will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance at this prestigious tournament in the past five years.
At The Open Championship
- This is Spaun's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
J.J. Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|73-71-66-63
|-7
|90.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|1
|66-72-69-72
|-1
|750.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T37
|71-68-72-74
|+1
|23.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|67-70-69-67
|-7
|58.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-75-71-67
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|50
|74-72-74-75
|+7
|14.250
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
J.J. Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top five once, in the top 10 twice, and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 1-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.516 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.577 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 1.684 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
J.J. Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.278
|0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.663
|0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.011
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.193
|0.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.123
|1.684
J.J. Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun ranks eighth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.663.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.08% ranks 40th on TOUR.
- Spaun's average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards places him 61st on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 2,097 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking seventh on TOUR.
- Spaun's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.68% ranks 34th on TOUR.
- He breaks par on 22.06% of his holes, ranking 73rd in Par Breakers.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.