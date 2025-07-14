Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: The Open Championship

Vegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.282 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas is sporting a 0.169 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 66.57% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.69, and he ranks 103rd by breaking par 21.31% of the time.