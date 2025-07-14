Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: The Open Championship
Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays his third shot on the 10th hole on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Jhonattan Vegas will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20, 2025, for The Open Championship. This marks Vegas's first appearance at The Open Championship in the past five years.
At The Open Championship
- This is Vegas's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Vegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|67-71-70-71
|-1
|7.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|74-67-71-66
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|74-70-72-77
|+13
|16.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|74-73-73-76
|+8
|15.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T5
|64-70-73-72
|-5
|275.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T13
|63-69-67-69
|-16
|58.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
Vegas's recent performances
- Vegas has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
- Vegas has an average of 0.434 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has averaged 0.264 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.282
|0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.169
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.057
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.259
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.135
|0.264
Vegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.282 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas is sporting a 0.169 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 66.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.69, and he ranks 103rd by breaking par 21.31% of the time.
- Vegas has accumulated 763 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 51st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of The Open Championship.
