Jesper Svensson betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Jesper Svensson of Sweden reacts after playing a shot on the 10th hole on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Jesper Svensson will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. He'll look to improve on his previous performance at this prestigious event.
Svensson's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-81
|+11
At The Open Championship
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T43
|73-64-71-69
|-3
|11.625
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|67-70-70-69
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|69-65-69-65
|-12
|44.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|74-65-70-71
|E
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T61
|66-73-73-72
|E
|2.862
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|70-72-73-74
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|67-69-63-72
|-9
|29.500
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
- Svensson has an average of 0.740 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.628 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged 0.245 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.532
|0.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.287
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.093
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.145
|-0.628
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.483
|0.245
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.532 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.0 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.287 mark that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 11th by breaking par 24.41% of the time.
- Svensson has accumulated 245 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 133rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.