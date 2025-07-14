Jason Kokrak betting profile: The Open Championship
Jason Kokrak of The United States plays his second shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Jason Kokrak returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 in the 2025 edition of the prestigious tournament. Kokrak will look to improve on his previous performances at this event.
Kokrak's recent history at The Open Championship
|2022
|T42
|72-70-72-68
|-6
|2021
|T26
|70-70-66-71
|-3
At The Open Championship
- In Kokrak's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Kokrak's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 26th at 3-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Kokrak's recent performances
- Kokrak has an average of 0.182 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.385 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kokrak has an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kokrak has averaged 0.333 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kokrak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|0.333
Kokrak's advanced stats and rankings
- Kokrak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.182 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kokrak has averaged -0.385 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Kokrak has shown strength with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.515 in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Kokrak has delivered a 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
- Overall, Kokrak has averaged 0.333 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kokrak as of the start of The Open Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.