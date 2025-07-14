Jacob Skov Olesen betting profile: The Open Championship
Jacob Skov Olesen of Denmark hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 10, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Jacob Skov Olesen returns to The Open Championship after finishing tied for 60th in 2024. He'll tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 edition of golf's oldest major championship.
Olesen's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T60
|76-71-72-76
|+11
At The Open Championship
- In Olesen's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 11-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T60
|76-71-72-76
|+11
|--
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen's best finish in his last 10 appearances came at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 60th with a score of 11-over.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.057
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.045
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.193
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.379
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.288
|-
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.057 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards was also recorded.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sported a -0.045 mark. He had a 55.56 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Olesen delivered a -0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he broke par 11.11 percent of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of The Open Championship.
