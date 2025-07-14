Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Hideki Matsuyama returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club from Jul. 17-20, 2025. The Japanese star will look to improve upon his recent performances in this prestigious major tournament.
Matsuyama's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T66
|75-72-75-74
|+12
|2023
|T13
|70-72-69-70
|-3
|2022
|T68
|71-72-76-67
|-2
At The Open Championship
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 66th after posting a score of 12-over.
- Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 3-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|67-66-70-67
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|69-69-73-65
|-4
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|74-73-77-68
|+12
|19.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|74-75-74-71
|+6
|22.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|65-72-63-73
|-7
|58.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|73-68-79-66
|-2
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of -0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged 0.789 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.166
|-0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.510
|0.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.517
|0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.130
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.990
|0.789
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.510 (22nd) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.04% ranks 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Matsuyama has sported a 0.517 mark that ranks fifth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Matsuyama has delivered a 0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58.
- Matsuyama ranks 15th in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 0.990 this season.
- He has accumulated 1,199 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 23rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.