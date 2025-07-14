Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: The Open Championship

Matsuyama has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.510 (22nd) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.04% ranks 88th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Matsuyama has sported a 0.517 mark that ranks fifth on TOUR.

On the greens, Matsuyama has delivered a 0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58.

Matsuyama ranks 15th in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 0.990 this season.