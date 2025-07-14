PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Hideki Matsuyama returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club from Jul. 17-20, 2025. The Japanese star will look to improve upon his recent performances in this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at The Open Championship.

    Matsuyama's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6675-72-75-74+12
    2023T1370-72-69-70-3
    2022T6871-72-76-67-2

    At The Open Championship

    • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 66th after posting a score of 12-over.
    • Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 3-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Matsuyama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1367-66-70-67-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3069-69-73-65-430.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4274-73-77-68+1219.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3874-75-74-71+622.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3669-69-67-73-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1765-72-63-73-758.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2173-68-79-66-250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-70E--

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
    • Matsuyama has an average of -0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has averaged 0.789 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.166-0.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.5100.632
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.5170.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.1300.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150.9900.789

    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.510 (22nd) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.04% ranks 88th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Matsuyama has sported a 0.517 mark that ranks fifth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama has delivered a 0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58.
    • Matsuyama ranks 15th in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 0.990 this season.
    • He has accumulated 1,199 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 23rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

