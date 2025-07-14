PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Henrik Stenson betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Henrik Stenson of Sweden tees off on the 17th hole on day one of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 18, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Henrik Stenson of Sweden tees off on the 17th hole on day one of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 18, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Henrik Stenson returns to compete in The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club Jul. 17-20, 2025. Stenson looks to improve upon his recent performances at this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Stenson at The Open Championship.

    Stenson's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC77-73+8
    2023T1373-68-71-69-3
    2022MC75-70+1
    2021MC71-71+2

    At The Open Championship

    • In Stenson's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Stenson's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 3-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Stenson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jul. 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC77-73+8--

    Stenson's recent performances

    • Stenson's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at The Open Championship with a score of 8-over.
    • He has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Stenson has an average of 0.221 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stenson has averaged 0.036 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stenson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.036

    Stenson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Stenson has averaged 0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Stenson has posted an average of 0.221 in his last five starts.
    • Stenson's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average stands at -0.200 over his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Stenson has delivered a -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five appearances.
    • Stenson has averaged 0.036 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stenson as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    The First Look: Final major heads to Northern Ireland at The Open

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    The First Look: Dunlap returns to Tahoe to defend title at Barracuda

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Jon Rahm betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T2

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T4

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -7

    7

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T8

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T11

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +1

    T13

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -4

    T13

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T13

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW