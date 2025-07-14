Henrik Stenson betting profile: The Open Championship
Henrik Stenson of Sweden tees off on the 17th hole on day one of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 18, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Henrik Stenson returns to compete in The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club Jul. 17-20, 2025. Stenson looks to improve upon his recent performances at this prestigious major tournament.
Stenson's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|2023
|T13
|73-68-71-69
|-3
|2022
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|2021
|MC
|71-71
|+2
At The Open Championship
- In Stenson's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Stenson's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 3-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Stenson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jul. 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
Stenson's recent performances
- Stenson's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at The Open Championship with a score of 8-over.
- He has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Stenson has an average of 0.221 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stenson has averaged 0.036 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stenson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.036
Stenson's advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Stenson as of the start of The Open Championship.
