Harry Hall betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Harry Hall of England tees off on the second hole on day three of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Harry Hall will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 in the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks Hall's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At The Open Championship
- This is Hall's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|67-64-74-69
|-6
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|66-67-68-69
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|69-68-69-65
|-9
|151.667
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T24
|66-70-67-66
|-11
|35.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|69-72-71-70
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|69-68-68-67
|-12
|20.583
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T49
|68-67-75-76
|-2
|5.134
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|70-69-74-74
|-1
|31.750
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
- Hall has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.017 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 1.791 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.008
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|0.020
|0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.351
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.789
|1.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.152
|1.791
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.008 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall is sporting a 0.020 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall is delivering a 0.789 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.59, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 25.38% of the time.
- Hall has accumulated 837 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 45th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.