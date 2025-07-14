Harry Hall betting profile: The Open Championship

Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.008 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall is sporting a 0.020 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hall is delivering a 0.789 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.59, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 25.38% of the time.