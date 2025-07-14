PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Hall of England tees off on the second hole on day three of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 in the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks Hall's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Hall at The Open Championship.

    At The Open Championship

    • This is Hall's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Hall's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1767-64-74-69-647.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1366-67-68-69-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT969-68-69-65-9151.667
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2466-70-67-66-1135.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT668-67-70-68-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1969-72-71-70-252.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2069-69-68-68-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3369-68-68-67-1220.583
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4968-67-75-76-25.134
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2670-69-74-74-131.750

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
    • Hall has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.017 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has averaged 1.791 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.0080.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1040.0200.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.3510.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.7891.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.1521.791

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.008 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall is sporting a 0.020 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hall is delivering a 0.789 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.59, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 25.38% of the time.
    • Hall has accumulated 837 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 45th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

