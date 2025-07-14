Haotong Li betting profile: The Open Championship
Haotong Li of China lines up a putt on the 10th green on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Haotong Li will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20, 2025 for The Open Championship. Li aims to improve upon his recent performances in this prestigious major tournament.
Li's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|2021
|MC
|75-69
|+4
At The Open Championship
- In Li's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Li has missed the cut in his last two appearances at this event.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Li's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T21
|64-71-66-68
|-11
|--
Li's recent performances
- Li's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he tied for 21st with a score of 11-under.
- Li has an average of 0.336 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Li has averaged -0.058 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Li's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.446
|0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.706
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.195
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.833
|-0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.623
|-0.058
Li's advanced stats and rankings
- Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.446 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.5 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sported a -2.706 mark. He ranked 23rd with a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Li delivered a 0.833 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 198th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of The Open Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.