9H AGO

Haotong Li betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Haotong Li of China lines up a putt on the 10th green on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Haotong Li of China lines up a putt on the 10th green on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Haotong Li will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20, 2025 for The Open Championship. Li aims to improve upon his recent performances in this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Li at The Open Championship.

    Li's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC73-76+5
    2021MC75-69+4

    At The Open Championship

    • In Li's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Li has missed the cut in his last two appearances at this event.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Li's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-71+5--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT2164-71-66-68-11--

    Li's recent performances

    • Li's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he tied for 21st with a score of 11-under.
    • Li has an average of 0.336 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Li has averaged -0.058 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Li's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.4460.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.7060.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.1950.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.833-0.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.623-0.058

    Li's advanced stats and rankings

    • Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.446 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.5 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sported a -2.706 mark. He ranked 23rd with a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Li delivered a 0.833 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 198th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

