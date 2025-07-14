Guido Migliozzi betting profile: The Open Championship

Migliozzi's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he tied for 31st with a score of 6-over.

He has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Migliozzi has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.033 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Migliozzi has an average of 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.