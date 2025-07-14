PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Guido Migliozzi betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Guido Migliozzi of Italy plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Guido Migliozzi of Italy plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Guido Migliozzi will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. He'll look to improve on his tie for 31st place finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Migliozzi at The Open Championship.

    Migliozzi's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3173-75-71-71+6
    2023T6469-72-71-80+8
    2022MC73-74+3
    2021MC69-73+2

    At The Open Championship

    • In Migliozzi's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Migliozzi's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-75+5--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-83+18--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT3173-75-71-71+6--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-70-2--

    Migliozzi's recent performances

    • Migliozzi's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he tied for 31st with a score of 6-over.
    • He has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Migliozzi has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.033 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Migliozzi has an average of 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.393 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Migliozzi's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.612-0.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.106-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.4050.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.3330.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.457-0.393

    Migliozzi's advanced stats and rankings

    • Migliozzi has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.106 this season.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Migliozzi has a 48.61 percent rate this season.
    • Migliozzi's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average stands at -0.405 for the current season.
    • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average is -1.612 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 287.3 yards.
    • On the greens, Migliozzi has delivered a -0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.75.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Migliozzi as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Brian Harman betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Harris English betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T2

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T4

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -7

    7

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T8

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T11

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +1

    T13

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -4

    T13

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T13

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW