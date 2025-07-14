Guido Migliozzi betting profile: The Open Championship
Guido Migliozzi of Italy plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Guido Migliozzi will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. He'll look to improve on his tie for 31st place finish in last year's tournament.
Migliozzi's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T31
|73-75-71-71
|+6
|2023
|T64
|69-72-71-80
|+8
|2022
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|2021
|MC
|69-73
|+2
At The Open Championship
- In Migliozzi's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 6-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Migliozzi's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-83
|+18
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T31
|73-75-71-71
|+6
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
Migliozzi's recent performances
- Migliozzi's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he tied for 31st with a score of 6-over.
- He has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Migliozzi has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.033 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Migliozzi has an average of 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.393 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Migliozzi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.612
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.106
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.405
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.333
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.457
|-0.393
Migliozzi's advanced stats and rankings
- Migliozzi has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.106 this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Migliozzi has a 48.61 percent rate this season.
- Migliozzi's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average stands at -0.405 for the current season.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average is -1.612 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 287.3 yards.
- On the greens, Migliozzi has delivered a -0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.75.
All stats in this article are accurate for Migliozzi as of the start of The Open Championship.
