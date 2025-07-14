George Bloor betting profile: The Open Championship
George Bloor of England plays his tee shot on the 6th hole on day one of the D+D REAL Czech Challenge 2025 at Royal Beroun Golf Club on July 10, 2025 in Beroun, Czech Republic. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
George Bloor is set to compete in The Open Championship from July 17-20, 2025, at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland. This marks his appearance in one of golf's most prestigious major tournaments.
At The Open Championship
- This is Bloor's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
George Bloor's recent performances
- No recent performance data available.
George Bloor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|-
|-
|-
George Bloor's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings available.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bloor as of the start of The Open Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.